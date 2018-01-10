Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami) – At least 15 people are dead after a series of devastating mudslides struck Southern California, many more are still missing. They’re now the focus of an intense search and rescue effort.

There have already been some dramatic rescues made involving people who’d been trapped in the muck for hours.

“It looked like a World War I battlefield. It was literally a carpet of mud and debris, everywhere,” said Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown.

The slides were triggered when a storm dumped more than nine inches of rain in 15 minutes on hills left barren by wildfires.

“This was way scarier than that, you know. At least with the fires, you could see them coming,” said Montecito resident John Livergood.

Evacuation orders have been issued for communities below the burned out Santa Ynez Mountains. But it’s not clear how many heeded the warning.

“When I saw the evacuations yesterday, I really, I thought, I can’t evacuate again, and I didn’t think it could be this bad,” said Andrea Risdon.

Several major roads were buried beneath tons of mud, including the 101 Freeway. It’s the main highway between Ventura and Santa Barbara. It’s now closed until further notice.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for clearer weather in the region. Clean up and recovery is expected to go on for weeks, if not months.

Authorities are working to determine how many of those unaccounted for are actually missing or simply haven’t contacted any friends or family members since the disaster struck.