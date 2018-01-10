Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – The New York Times has canceled a public event with Golden Globes winning actor James Franco after he was accused of sexual misconduct.

The TimesTalk event, scheduled for today, was intended to feature “The Disaster Artist” director and star and his brother and co-star, Dave Franco, discussing the film with a Times reporter.

The Times said in a statement that “given the controversy surrounding recent allegations” it was canceling the event.

Actresses Ally Sheedy, Violet Paley, and filmmaker Sarah Tither-Kaplan have recently accused Franco on Twitter of earlier instances of sexual misconduct.

Franco was in attendance at Tuesday’s National Board of Review Awards gala in New York City to present his film’s adapted screenplay award. He did not comment on the allegations.

Later during an appearance on CBS’ “The Late Show,” host Stephen Colbert questioned Franco about the allegations. Franco said that the things he’s heard about on Twitter are not accurate but he supports people coming out and having a voice.

“First of all, I have no idea what I did to Ally Sheedy. I directed her in a play off-Broadway, I had nothing but a great time with her, total respect for her. I have no idea why she was upset. She took the tweet down, I don’t know,” he said.

As for the others?

“In my life, I pride myself on taking responsibility for things that I have done. I have to do that to maintain my well being. I do it whenever I know there is something wrong, something that needs to be changed. I make it a point to do it,” he said.

When asked by Colbert about how to come to some sense of the truth so that there can be a possible reconciliation between the people who have different views, Franco said that if he’s done something wrong he will fix it.

“I’m here to listen and learn and change my perspective where it’s off, and I’m completely willing and want to,” he said.