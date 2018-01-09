Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump will shift his focus to immigration reform during a bipartisan meeting with lawmakers on Tuesday. However, there are some big issues that must be overcome in order to reach a compromise.

If they don’t, a government shutdown is a still a possibility.

In the past, Trump has made it clear where he stands on immigration and his top priority.

“We want the wall. The wall is going to happen or we’re not going to have DACA,” he said.

The president wants Congress to pay $18 billion to build his border wall. Critics and Democrats say not so fast there Mr. President.

“Oh no Mr. President, you campaigned on a wall that Mexico would pay for. We’re waiting,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY.

In return for his wall funding, Trump said he’s willing to help provide legal protection for DACA recipients, the so-called “Dreamers” who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children. Democrats could play hardball themselves by possibly tying protections for the Dreamers to a government funding bill.

Congress has until January 19th to pass a new spending bill. Without it, the government will shut down.

“If the Democrats want to shut down the government because they can’t get amnesty for illegal immigrants, then they’re going to have to defend those actions to the American people,” said Sen. Tom Cotton, R-AK.

Democrats say they don’t want a government shutdown and will negotiate in good faith until an agreement is reached.

On Monday, the Trump administration announced that 200-thousand people from El Salvador who have been living legally in the U.S. must leave. The immigrants were allowed into the country following two devastating earthquakes in 2001. The Department of Homeland Security says life in El Salvador has improved and the original conditions no longer exist. At the same time, the State Department warns US citizens to consider the risks of travel because El Salvador has one of the highest homicide levels in the world.