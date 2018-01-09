Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The democratic party is calling Florida’s governor a “self-serving con man” in response to what at first seemed like good news for all involved.

Interior secretary Ryan Zinke’s proposal to drill off the Florida coast was quickly met with opposition from Republican governor Rick Scott.

After a meeting Tuesday night between the two, Florida’s shores are off the table.

The trump administration said their proposal to open Florida and other parts of the country to offshore drilling could bring in $15 billion dollars of federal revenue.

Scott came out against the idea and demanded a meeting with Zinke, who was singing a different tune afterwards.

“I support the governor’s position that Florida is unique and its coasts are heavily reliant on tourism as an economic driver,” Zinke said.

While that seems like good news for the tourism industry, democrats are accusing Scott and the Trump administration of playing environmental politics.

The democratic senatorial campaign committee released the following statement.

“Rick Scott has and always will be a self-serving con-man. It’s unfortunate that he and his friend President Trump would manufacture a crisis to try and help his political ambitions.”

Meanwhile Senator Bill Nelson, who many believe will be challenged this November by Scott for his senate seat, released a statement of his own.

“I have spent my entire life fighting to keep oil rigs away from our coasts. But now, suddenly, Secretary Zinke announces plans to drill off Florida’s coast and four days later agrees to “take Florida off the table”? I don’t believe it. This is a political stunt orchestrated by the Trump administration to help Rick Scott, who has wanted to drill off Florida’s coast his entire career. We shouldn’t be playing politics with the future of Florida.”

Scott said in a statement Tuesday that with Florida off the table, they can now focus on protecting other areas of the state’s environment like the everglades, state parks and beaches.