MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida’s seemingly endless road construction rolls on this week with another round of overnight closures.
Let’s start with State Road 826/Palmetto Expressway. On Wednesday, all southbound lanes will be closed to traffic at NW 122nd Street at 11 p.m. Drivers will have to exit at NW 122nd Street and re-enter the Palmetto at NW 103rd Street. The lanes will re-open to traffic on Thursday at 5 a.m.
On Thursday, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m, all northbound lanes of the Palmetto will be closed at NW 74th Street. Drivers will have to exit at NW 74th Street and follow the detour signs to hop back onto it at Okeechobee Road.
On Friday and Saturday, the northbound and southbound I-95 Express Lanes will be closed from the Golden Glades to the State Road 112/Airport Expressway from 11 p.m. to 1 p.m. the following day.
Finally, two general purpose northbound lanes of I-95 will be closed Friday from I-195/Julia Tuttle Causeway to NW 79th Street from 11 p.m. to 1 p.m. the following day.