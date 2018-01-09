Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The state’s House plans to take up 16 bills in the first week of this legislative session, including one controversial measure aimed at ending “sanctuary cities.”
The 2018 legislative session starts Tuesday. The full House will start to debate the bills on Thursday.
A list of the bills posted online includes a plan (HB 9), filed by Rep. Larry Metz, R-Yalaha, that targets “sanctuary cities.” In part, it would require state and local agencies to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement and would bar “sanctuary” policies.
Also on the agenda is a bill (HB 6001), sponsored by Rep. Bryan Avila, R-Hialeah, and Rep. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, that would repeal a state law allowing red-light cameras. A
The House will also consider a proposal (HB 19), filed by Rep. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, that would end the no-fault insurance system, including a requirement that motorists carry personal-injury protection, or PIP, coverage.
The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.