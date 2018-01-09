By Larry Blustein
Filed Under:Coconut Creek High School, In The Huddle, Janito Cyriac, Larry Blustein, SFHSSports

larry block6 POST SEASON HUDDLE – Janito Cyriac, Coconut Creek

PLAYER: Janito Cyriac

POSITION: RB/|FS

SCHOOL: Coconut Creek

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 5-9

WEIGHT: 175

SCOUTING: Here is one of those emerging two-way talents that the Cougars have been producing over the past few years. As a running back, this is indeed someone who has started to grab the attention of colleges because of his speed and running style. He is a durable talent with a chance to also play in the defensive secondary as well. Keep an eye on this young man as he continues to mature and get better.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/7591590/janito-cyriac

south florida high school sports POST SEASON HUDDLE – Janito Cyriac, Coconut Creek

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch