PLAYER: Janito Cyriac
POSITION: RB/|FS
SCHOOL: Coconut Creek
CLASS: 2019
HEIGHT: 5-9
WEIGHT: 175
SCOUTING: Here is one of those emerging two-way talents that the Cougars have been producing over the past few years. As a running back, this is indeed someone who has started to grab the attention of colleges because of his speed and running style. He is a durable talent with a chance to also play in the defensive secondary as well. Keep an eye on this young man as he continues to mature and get better.
TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/7591590/janito-cyriac
