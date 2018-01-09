Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAS VEGAS (CBSMiami) – It wouldn’t be the annual Consumer Electronics Show without a new crop of impressive televisions.

This year, they’re bigger, brighter and smarter with built-in virtual assistants. LG took it one step further and has introduced a bendable television.

“So you imagine a 65” TV, press a button and it kind of rolls down like lampshade into a tiny box. Amazing stuff,” said CNET Senior Editor David Katzmaier.

Thin as paper and roll-able like a poster, the screen uses OLED technology, or organic light-emitting diodes, which produce a superior picture and can be made incredibly thin.

“They say “point-18 millimeters” thick for the panel itself,” said Katzmaier. “As a concept, it’s so cool.”

And likely very expensive, despite OLED sets dropping in price in recent years.

Samsung revealed a television concept they’re calling the Wall. It’s modular and can be configured however you like it. It’s the biggest television on display, six feet by 10 feet.

“The thing is designed for homes, get this, but it also uses micro-LED technology which is brand new TV technology that they use in scoreboards actually. A bunch of LEDs, great picture quality,” said Katzmaier. “Of course, the Wall will probably be insanely expensive, but they say it’s coming out this year and it’s really cool.”

If you’re after the sharpest picture, Samsung has an 8K television with four times the pixels of a more common 4K set.

“The issue, of course, is that’s pretty much at the limit of human visual acuity,” said Katzmaier. “Another issue is that 8K content doesn’t really exist yet so Samsung is saying it’s using proprietary AI technology to turn that 4K resolution content into 8K.”

Just about all of the televisions at CES have a built-in virtual assistant, like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Samsung’s own Bixby.