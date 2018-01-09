Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) – With a possible run for the U.S. Senate looming, Governor Rick Scott is entering his final legislative session.
On Tuesday, Scott will lay out his priorities in his last State of the State speech.
The governor is expected to ask for tax cuts along with more money for schools and environmental protections. He also wants new limits on opioid prescriptions and a ban on doing business with Venezuela.
Scott also supports a constitutional amendment requiring a two-thirds vote before the legislature can approve any new tax increase.
The governor has made job creation the focus of his two terms in office and his speech will highlight job growth in Florida since he took office. He is forced to leave office next January due to term limits.
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)