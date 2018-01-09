Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins will be represented on both sides of the ball when the NFL’s best players gather in Orlando for the 2018 Pro Bowl.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry was added to the AFC’s roster on Tuesday, replacing Texans’ wideout DeAndre Hopkins.

Hopkins sat out Houston’s Week 17 game with a calf injury.

This marks the third consecutive season that Landry will participate in the Pro Bowl, which isn’t bad considering it was just his fourth season in the NFL.

Landry joins safety Reshad Jones as the only Dolphins selected for the annual all-star game.

For Jones, it’s the second time he’s been selected as a Pro Bowl starter during his career, with the other coming in 2015.

As for Landry, he finished the 2017 season as the NFL’s leading pass-catcher, reeling in 112 receptions.

Landry now holds the two best receiving seasons in Dolphins history.

In 2015 he caught 110 passes, which at the time set a new single-season Dolphins record.

Additionally, Landry now has exactly 400 career receptions, which are the most in NFL history for any player thorough the first four years of his career.

The 2018 Pro Bowl is set for Sunday, January 28th with a 3 p.m. kickoff from Camping World Stadium in Orlando.