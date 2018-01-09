Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward State Attorney’s Office released a portion of the evidence they’ve gathered against accused aggravated animal abuser and dog killer Brendan Evans.

The newly released documents gives us a window into Evans’ mind.

The most vivid items released are disturbing photos from inside Evans’ Hollywood apartment.

Crime scene investigators took the pictures of suspected animal parts, weapons and ritualistic writings they discovered inside Evans’ apartment.

Detectives served a search warrant on the apartment as they investigated the brutal death of Ollie the pit bull last year.

The dog described as sweet and not aggressive by a veterinarian was found clinging to life with dozens of stab wounds stuffed inside this blue suitcase a few doors down from Evans’ apartment.

In the evidence photos there is a picture of a man who appears to be Evans standing beside a suitcase that bears a striking resemblance to the same one Ollie was found inside.

Investigators say they found Evans’ DNA all over the suitcase.

Some of the ritualistic writings in the apartment appear to incriminate Evans. One writing reads — “make the entire pit bull investigation go away return all curses placed on Brendan to their sender give Brendan peace of mind.”

There was also some sort of shrine in the apartment with ritualistic writing, candles and signs.

Also in the photos are pictures of animal teeth and a jaw bone. Detectives say they found mutilated rats, suspected animal organs, animal blood and fur throughout the apartment.

Evans told police he had a right to kill animals in the name of voodoo.

Evans is locked up in jail without bond on a number of criminal charges.

A quick look at the criminal court file in this case reveals how deeply this case has touched our community.

There are already more than a dozen letters from people across Broward and Miami-Dade asking for more charges to be filed against Evans or for him to receive significant prison time.