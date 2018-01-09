Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) — Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, along with a Senate Committee, is trying to get down to the bottom of what happened to U.S. diplomats targeted in alleged ‘sonic attacks’ in Cuba – a major setback for U.S.-Cuba relations.

“Is it fair to say at least one suffered serious injury,” asked Senator Rubio, who was leading the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Tuesday.

“I would say many suffered serious injury,” said Charles Rosenfarb, Medical Director of the Bureau of Medical Services.

Rubio fired back, “according to the law, in any case of serious injury related to a U.S. government mission abroad, the Secretary of State shall a convene an accountability review board.”

To this day, an accountability review board has not been held as no perpetrator has been identified in the attacks that left U.S. diplomats in Havana suffering symptoms similar to what one would expect in a concussion or minor brain injury.

“Among the descriptions, they complained of,” said Senator Rubio, “a high pitch beam of sound, incapacitating sound, baffling sensation, akin to driving with windows partially open in a car, or just intense pressure in one ear.”

Initial reports were rebuffed.

Senator Bob Menendez called the State Department’s response beauracratic, inadequate and troubling but also took aim at Cuba.

“If senior Cuban officials did not directly order these attacks, they must’ve been aware or given tacit approval to foreign agents to operate in Cuba,” said Senator Menendez.

Francisco Palmieri, Assistant Secretary for the Western Hemisphere, admitted the attacks were classified as ‘harassment’ even early on. He described the initial State Department response.

“US Officials approached the Cuban government in mid-February to demand it meet its obligation under the Vienna convention to protect our personnel. The Cubans denied involvement, offered their cooperation, and opened their own investigation,” testified Palmieri.

Tuesday’s hearing was not expected to resolve the mystery of what some have called ‘sonic attacks.’

There’s a public disagreement between two Republican members of the committee over whether the diplomats were victims of “attacks.”

“There are some people with symptoms happening that are unexplained,” Sen. Jeff Flake, an Arizona Republican, told CNN on Friday during a trip to the island. “The Cubans bristle at the word ‘attack.’ I think they are justified at doing so. The FBI has said there is no evidence of an attack. We shouldn’t be using that word.”

Flake, a backer of improved US-Cuban relations and a member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations said he had received classified briefings that backed up Cuba’s denials of involvement in the incidents.

Critics of the Cuban government said they must know more than they are letting on about what happened.

“It is impossible to conduct 24 separate & sophisticated attacks on U.S. Govt personnel in #Havana without the #CastroRegime knowing about it,” Sen. Rubio. “Any U.S. official briefed on matter knows full well that while method of attack still in question, that attacks & injuries occurred isn’t.”

The diplomats found that if they left the rooms they were in, the symptoms and sounds immediately stopped, suggesting to them that they were being targeted by an incredibly precise device, possibly a sonic weapon.

Diplomats have been treated for concussion-like symptoms, including hearing loss, dizziness, balance problems, visual complaints, headaches, fatigue, cognitive issues and difficulty sleeping, US officials said.

Canadian diplomats and family members reported similar ailments.

While Cuban officials have vigorously denied any involvement in the incidents, President Donald Trump said in 2017 that the Cubans were “responsible” for the diplomats falling ill.

FBI agents have traveled to Havana to investigate the incidents but so far have not determined what caused the mystery illnesses.

On Monday, a State Department spokesperson told CNN that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has decided whether to form an Accountability Review Board to look into the security incidents and would announce that decision shortly, pending congressional notification.

The Accountability Review Board is an internal State Department mechanism to review security incidents involving diplomatic personnel. The most well-known recent review board followed the deadly attack on a diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya, in 2012.

Tuesday’s hearing revealed U.S. officials have engaged with Cubans more than 20 times about the matter.

So far, 17 Cuban diplomats have been expelled from the U.S.

Palmieri says an accountability review board will be convened and congressional notice will come shortly.

(©2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN contributed to this report.)