MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) — A woman set herself on fire at a Walmart Supercenter in Miami Gardens Monday morning, police say.

Officers said it was just after 8 a.m when they were called about a woman on fire at the store located on 27th Avenue.

A witness who called police said the woman started pouring liquid over her head and upper torso then set herself on fire.

The fire went out after the woman fell to the ground.

Fire rescue airlifted the woman to Ryder Trauma Center. At last check, she was in critical condition.

Police describe her as an older, white woman. They are in the process of trying to identify who she is.

Police are investigating the incident.

