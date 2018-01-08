Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAS VEGAS (CBSMiami/CNN) – It’s that time of year again when the Consumer Electronics Show transforms the Las Vegas strip into a playground for tech and gadget lovers.

This year’s CES has plenty of big TVs, new smartphones and razor-thin laptops front and center.

The annual tech showcase welcomes about 4,000 exhibitors across nearly three million square feet of exhibition space.

Even though bigger and bigger screen sizes might make it feel that way, not all of the space is covered by flat screen TVs. Its what you see on those screens and how you see the screen itself is changing. With 4K resolution now becoming more mainstream, and dropping in price, this year’s push is 8K resolution.

With the press of a button, LG Display’s 65-inch screen slowly lowers into a box, rolling up around a solid core like wrapping paper.

The tech company showed off an impressive prototype of its latest rolling-screen technology at International CES 2018 in Las Vegas.

Last year, it demoed a smaller 18-inch version that could fit in your back pocket. But now its latest — and much larger — display can roll up, too.

The front of the 4k OLED display works and looks just like a regular TV screen. When rolled out, it’s rigid and flat. The back is covered in small vertical slats, which allow it to curve for storage.

The screen can also be rolled partially down to create different aspect ratios. A few inches of the display can be left up to show information like the weather or headlines.

LG Display also debuted an 88-inch 8K television with an OLED display. The incredibly high-resolution 8K displays aren’t mainstream here yet, and there’s a dearth of 8k content to even show on them, but LG Displays is getting ready for the future.

“Alexa, what time is it?”

Amazon’s digital assistant was ubiquitous at last year’s show with a number of partner devices to make homes smarter and prompting more activity in the smart speaker space. That competition means a company that doesn’t typically make a big showing at the CES will have a presence this year, wanting “Hey Google” to be the words on everyone’s lips.

Cars drive a lot of the show’s buzz with new technology aimed at improving safety and in-car entertainment. This week expect driverless cars and electric cars to be hot topics.

CES has also been making more room for health and fitness tech. Expect wearables that go beyond wrists – think smart clothing, smart shoes, and more.

