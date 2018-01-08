Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSMiami) — President Donald Trump will spend a good part of the day talking up his administration’s plans to boost economic development in rural communities.

Much of DC, though, is still talking about a new book that criticizes the president and his staff.

The president is back in the White House after huddling with Republican leaders at Camp David over the weekend.

They were discussing the GOP’s legislative agenda for 2018. This while much of Washington was still talking about “Fire and Fury,” a new book that’s harshly critical of the Trump administration.

“The book is best understood as a work of very poorly written fiction…and I also will say, that the author is a garbage author of a garbage book,” said White House Adviser Stephen Miller on CNN.

Monday, on CBS This Morning, Michael Wolff defended his work.

“Everything in the book is true. This book is not about my impression of the president. I came into this with no agenda,” said Wolff.

Some Democrats say the book is hardly fictional.

“I don’t think there’s anyone in Congress, frankly, of either party, who does not concur, at least privately, with those observations and concerns,” said Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on CNN.

The president is moving on.

He’ll be in Nashville to speak at a farmers’ convention on Monday. In the evening, he’ll go to Atlanta to watch Georgia play Alabama for the college football championship.

The president had planned to announce his “Fake News Awards” Monday but, in a Tweet, he said the “losers” will instead be unveiled on Wednesday, January 17.