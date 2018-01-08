Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A Miami teacher is accused of having sex with her 17-year-old student.
Valeria Costadoni, 30, has been having a consensual sexual relationship with the student for two years, according to the police report.
Costadoni is a teacher at Miami Arts Charter School.
The student told police he had sex with Costadoni at her home and inside her car.
On other occasions, the victim said they had oral sex in her classroom when everyone was gone.
Police said, when taken into custody, Costadoni refused to speak to investigators without a lawyer present.
Costadoni is now facing charges of Lewd and Lascivious battery on a child between 12 and 16 years old and lewd and lascivious battery with sexual activity.
According to the school’s website, she has been teaching there for seven years and teaches English and AP Literature. She has served as both a middle and high school teacher.