Filed Under:Local TV, Miami, Miami Arts Charter School, teacher Arrested

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A Miami teacher is accused of having sex with her 17-year-old student.

dfzsfdzsdf Teacher Accused Of Having Sex With 17 Year Old Student For Years

Valeria Costadoni, 30, has been having a consensual sexual relationship with the student for two years, according to the police report.

Valeria Costadoni, 30, has been having a consensual sexual relationship with the student for two years, according to the police report.

Costadoni is a teacher at Miami Arts Charter School.

The student told police he had sex with Costadoni at her home and inside her car.

On other occasions, the victim said they had oral sex in her classroom when everyone was gone.

Police said, when taken into custody, Costadoni refused to speak to investigators without a lawyer present.

Costadoni is now facing charges of Lewd and Lascivious battery on a child between 12 and 16 years old and lewd and lascivious battery with sexual activity.

According to the school’s website, she has been teaching there for seven years and teaches English and AP Literature. She has served as both a middle and high school teacher.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch