Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami/AP) — Richie Incognito didn’t have the best reputation when the Buffalo Bills signed him three years ago.

The centerpiece of the Miami Dolphins bullying scandal back in 2013 had been known as a dirty player, but the veteran guard turned a corner after arriving in Buffalo.

Incognito has earned a Pro Bowl selection in each of his three seasons with the Bills, revitalizing his career after turning 30, an impressive feat in and of itself.

After helping Buffalo to its first playoff appearance since 1999, Incognito is now back in the headlines for reasons he’d rather not be.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue says Incognito used “weak racist slurs” during their playoff game Sunday.

Ngakoue voiced his complaint on Twitter, calling out Incognito by his No. 64 jersey.

Great win to day! And 64, you goin have to come harder than some weak racist slurs. I’m proud of my African heritage, as are 70% of the other Black players in this league. #Iaintjonathanmartin! — YANNICK NGAKOUE! (@YannGetSacks91) January 8, 2018

He also used the hashtag, “#Iaintjonathanmartin!” which references the player that accused Incognito of bullying.

An NFL investigation found that Incognito and two Miami Dolphins teammates engaged in persistent harassment directed at fellow offensive lineman Jonathan Martin, who left the team in the middle of the 2013 season.

Incognito was suspended for the final eight games and sat out the 2014 season before joining the Bills.

There has been no official comment on Ngakoue’s accusations from Incognito or the Bills organization, but one Buffalo player is coming to his teammate’s defense.

Offensive lineman Dion Dawkins sent out a tweet saying that he was, “next to my guy the entire game and the entire season” and never heard any racist comments come from Incognito.

Just for the world to know, everyone always tryna put some bad thing on @68INCOGNITO i was next to my guy the entire game and the entire season and believe me, if he was saying some racist stuff I would have been the first to let him know that was out of line. Cut The BS — Dion Dawkins (@DDawkins66) January 8, 2018

No other Jacksonville players mentioned racial slurs or Incognito in the locker room after the game.

The Jaguars beat the Bills 10-3 on Sunday, ending Buffalo’s season.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)