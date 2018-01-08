PLAYER: Jamari Williams
POSITION: OL
SCHOOL: Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons
CLASS: 2019
HEIGHT: 6-4
WEIGHT: 275
SCOUTING: From the time he started playing, we have been watching and appreciating what he has done to become one of the top line prospects in Florida, coming back for the 2018 season. While his recent performance at the Army All-American Combine in Texas was indeed one that had many of the national recruiting fan websites talking very positive, this is a young man that understands that the grind will never end – and to realize his dreams of winning a state title, the next six months will make the difference. Keep an eye on this quality talent.
TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6397378/jamari-williams/about
