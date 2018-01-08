By Larry Blustein
Filed Under:Cardinal Gibbons, In The Huddle, Jamari Williams, Larry Blustein, SFHSSports

larry block6 POST SEASON HUDDLE – Jamari Williams, Cardinal Gibbons

PLAYER: Jamari Williams

POSITION: OL

SCHOOL: Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 6-4

WEIGHT: 275

SCOUTING: From the time he started playing, we have been watching and appreciating what he has done to become one of the top line prospects in Florida, coming back for the 2018 season. While his recent performance at the Army All-American Combine in Texas was indeed one that had many of the national recruiting fan websites talking very positive, this is a young man that understands that the grind will never end – and to realize his dreams of winning a state title, the next six months will make the difference. Keep an eye on this quality talent.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6397378/jamari-williams/about

south florida high school sports POST SEASON HUDDLE – Jamari Williams, Cardinal Gibbons

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch