Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – It was a year ago that a lone gunman went on a shooting spree at Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, killing five people before he was taken into custody.

Since then law enforcement’s response to the situation has been under review. The general consensus is that thanks to a solid law enforcement response that day, a larger loss of life was avoided. However, communication problems in the aftermath of that tragedy caused uncertainty and preventable chaos for many of the civilians and safety officials there.

Over the past year, U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz has met with federal, state and local officials as well as industry experts to discuss those airport security and response issues.

On Monday the congresswoman will file a bill that seeks to prevent similar tragedies happening nationwide.

The Airport Advanced Logistics Emergency Response and Training (ALERT) Act addresses the communication, coordination and training issues that all major airports face.

On Monday, she will be joined by key law enforcement and airport officials, along with bill co-sponsor, Rep. Ted Deutch, to discuss the legislation at a briefing in Sunrise.

Specifically, the bill would expand the Airport Air Transportation Security Programs administered by TSA to enhance training, require planning, improve communications, and assist customers and the traveling public in the aftermath of any airport emergency.

In addition, at the 28 airports in TSA’s highest security level known as Category X, which includes Miami and Fort Lauderdale, the Airport ALERT Act would require an integrated and unified operations center to oversee and direct security operations for the entire airport. Miami International Airport is already constructing such a center which experts agree should be copied at airports nationwide.

The man charged in the Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting, Esteban Santiago of Anchorage, Alaska, is scheduled to go on trial June 11th.

Santiago pleaded not guilty to a 22-count indictment in the January 6th, 2017 shooting.

Authorities say he retrieved a 9mm handgun he had taken on a flight in checked luggage, loaded it in a bathroom and came out firing randomly in the crowded terminal.

After the shooting, the FBI says Santiago told agents he acted under government mind control, then claimed inspiration by Islamic State extremists. No terrorist links have been found.

Santiago, a National Guard Iraq war veteran, was briefly hospitalized in Alaska about two months before the airport shooting after complaining of mental problems but was released with no restrictions on possessing a gun. While awaiting trial in jail, Santiago has been taking anti-psychotic drugs to treat a diagnosis of schizophrenia, but his lawyers say he is competent to stand trial.