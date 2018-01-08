Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – You deal with enough stress at work, at school, or even on South Florida roads.

Your home should be your stress-free sanctuary, however, your safe place may actually be stressing you out even more!

Today’s “Lauren’s List” has some tips that might help you feel a bit more relaxed at home based on the principles of feng shui.

De-clutter Your Door

Your front door should be clear and easy to access at all times. This is based on the feng shui principle that your front door is the portal for harmony in your home. If those hinges squeak or the handle gets jammed, time to get those fixed.

Add Live Plants

Going green could help your stress levels. A feng shui professor at the University of Texas at El Paso says health plants enhance the wood element in your home, which symbolizes new beginnings, family, and relationships.

Kitchen Color Control

Many people consider the kitchen the heart of their home. You definitely want to keep the peace in there. Feng shui suggests you should avoid too much red, black or blue because those colors can lead to arguments. Introducing green might help.

Orange Theory

You’re never going to be completely stress free, so it’s all about finding a balance. Ancient Chinese practice suggests oranges stimulate the mind and improve mood, while cloves stimulate balance. Mixing them together in a bowl could positively alter the energy in your home.

How do you de-stress your home?

