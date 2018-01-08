Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Justin Timberlake is bringing sexy back to South Florida.
Timberlake, already quite busy with headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show and the launch of his fifth studio album Man of the Woods on February 2, has found time to go on tour in 2018 and there are two dates scheduled for South Florida.
Timberlake will perform at the American Airlines Arena on May 18 and the BB&T Center in Sunrise on May 19.
The North American arena tour kicks off March 13 in Ontario and will also hit other major cities including Washington, D.C., New York, Boston, Chicago, Las Vegas and Los Angeles. The 27-date run wraps up May 30 in Timberlake’s hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.
Tickets go on sale January 16 for the first leg. Tickets for his Miami shows go on sale January 24. Check Timberlake’s website for more information.
See the full run of dates below.
3/13 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
3/18 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
3/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
3/25 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
3/27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
3/31 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
4/2 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
4/4 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
4/8 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
4/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
4/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
4/24 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
4/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
5/2 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
5/5 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
5/7 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
5/9 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
5/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
5/14 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
5/15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
5/18 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
5/19 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center
5/23 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
5/27 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
5/30 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum