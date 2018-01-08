Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One of the best safeties in football history is headed to the College Football Hall of Fame.
The National Football Foundation (NFF) announced Monday that former Miami Hurricane Ed Reed has been selected for the Class of 2018.
Reed will be the eighth former Cane to enter the Hall, joining Bennie Blades (2006), Don Bosseler (1990), Andy Gustafson (1985), Jack Harding (1980), Ted Hendricks (1987), Jimmy Johnson (2012), Russell Maryland (2011), Vinny Testaverde (2013), Gino Torretta (2009) and Arnold Tucker (2008).
From UM Sports Communications:
“Congratulations to Ed on a very well-deserved honor,” Director of Athletics Blake James said. “As a national champion in 2001 and one of the all-time Hurricane Football greats, we are honored to have Ed represent The U in the College Football Hall of Fame.”
One of the best defensive players in Miami history, Reed twice earned first-team All-America honors while guiding the Hurricanes to a national championship in 2001.
A unanimous first-team All-American in 2001 and a consensus honoree in 2000, Reed led the Hurricanes to four consecutive bowl victories, ending his career with a perfect 12-0 record and a national championship after defeating Nebraska in the 2002 Rose Bowl. The St. Rose, La., native also led Miami to a win over in-state rival Florida in the 2001 Sugar Bowl. The 2001 BIG EAST Defensive Co-Player of the Year led the Hurricanes to consecutive conference titles as a junior and senior. A finalist for the 2001 Jim Thorpe Award, Reed was a three-time All-BIG EAST selection, earning first-team honors his last two seasons after receiving second-team laurels as a sophomore.
Reed’s 21 career interceptions and 389 career interception return yards both stand as Miami and BIG EAST records. The standout defensive back led the Hurricanes and the conference in interceptions in 2000 and 2001, posting four consecutive games with a pick in both seasons. Reed also holds Miami’s career record with four interceptions returned for touchdowns, and his 206 interception return yards in 2001 are a single-season conference record. Overall, he led the Hurricanes to an impressive 41-8 record in his four years at The U.
Reed was inducted into the University of Miami Ring of Honor in 2017.
Reed spent his first 11 NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, who selected him in the first round of the 2002 draft. He played his final season with the Houston Texans and New York Jets in 2013. Reed shined in the NFL as a nine-time Pro Bowler, five-time first team All-Pro, and a Super Bowl Champion in Baltimore.
After accepting his place in the College Football Hall of Fame, a bust at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio will surely be next.