MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One of the best safeties in football history is headed to the College Football Hall of Fame.

The National Football Foundation (NFF) announced Monday that former Miami Hurricane Ed Reed has been selected for the Class of 2018.

Reed will be the eighth former Cane to enter the Hall, joining Bennie Blades (2006), Don Bosseler (1990), Andy Gustafson (1985), Jack Harding (1980), Ted Hendricks (1987), Jimmy Johnson (2012), Russell Maryland (2011), Vinny Testaverde (2013), Gino Torretta (2009) and Arnold Tucker (2008).

From UM Sports Communications:

“Congratulations to Ed on a very well-deserved honor,” Director of Athletics Blake James said. “As a national champion in 2001 and one of the all-time Hurricane Football greats, we are honored to have Ed represent The U in the College Football Hall of Fame.”