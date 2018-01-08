Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – University of Miami standout defensive tackle Kendrick Norton will skip his senior season to enter the NFL Draft in April.
Norton announced his decision Monday on Instagram.
After a lot of thought, prayer, talking to my family and coaches, I’ve decided to make myself available for the 2018 draft. This decision wasn’t an easy one, as I love being a hurricane, but I feel I’m ready for the next step in realizing my dreams of being an nfl football player. My time at this school, the experiences with my teammates, Coach Richt, Coach Diaz, and of course my guy Coach Kool as well as the support of the amazing miami fans everywhere, Sometimes the best decision is not the most popular decision But I Will carry these memories with me forever. Thank you too everyone for the support in my decision. I will always be a Miami Hurricane. GO CANES! Ps. And shout out to Peter for jumping out on the limb and guessing.
In 2017, Norton recorded 6 and a half tackles for a loss and 2 sacks. He played in all 13 of Miami’s games last season, recording 26 tackles.
According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, he is projected to go late in the 2018 NFL Draft.
Now, Hurricanes fans will play the waiting game to see if the other standout junior DT, RJ McIntosh, decides to stay or go.