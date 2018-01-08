By Giovanna Maselli
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Looks like there might be an exception to the Cuban timing rule for Miami International Airport (MIA).

The airport made it onto the list of the most punctual major airports in 2017 by travel analyst OAG.

It came in at #12 with an On-Time Performance of about 79% – meaning that percentage of flights arrive or depart from the airport within 15 minutes of their scheduled times.

Another Florida airport made it onto the list.

Orlando International Airport (MCO) came in at #17 with 78 percent.

As for those who topped the list, Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) came in at#1 with Doha’s Hamad International Airport (HOD) coming in at #2 and Russia’s Sheremetyevo International Airport (SVO) in third place.

The company looked at more than 57 million flight records from 2017 to come up with the rankings for their Punctuality League.

Click here to read the full report.

