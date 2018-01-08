Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – The FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding a bank robber.
There is something unusual-looking about this particular robber, who hit a Chase Bank in Hollywood on Monday morning.
Photos released by the FBI show the robber inside the bank, and he appears to have something on his face, covering his nose.
The FBI says he entered the bank on Sheridan Street.
The robber implied that he had a weapon and demanded money from a bank employee.
Nobody inside the bank at the time of the robbery was hurt.
As of now the FBI has not said how much money the robber got away with.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at (754) 703-2000.