Filed Under:Bank Robbery, Chase bank, FBI, Hollywood, Local TV

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – The FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding a bank robber.

hollywood bank robber FBI Asking For Publics Help In Identifying Hollywood Bank Robber

The FBI released this photo of a man robbing a Chase Bank branch in Hollywood, Florida on Monday, January 8th 2018. (Source: FBI)

There is something unusual-looking about this particular robber, who hit a Chase Bank in Hollywood on Monday morning.

Photos released by the FBI show the robber inside the bank, and he appears to have something on his face, covering his nose.

The FBI says he entered the bank on Sheridan Street.

The robber implied that he had a weapon and demanded money from a bank employee.

Nobody inside the bank at the time of the robbery was hurt.

As of now the FBI has not said how much money the robber got away with.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at (754) 703-2000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch