WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) — Brightline plans to launch its first service between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale this week.

The company had previously announced, on December 28th, that it was starting the introductory service the week of Monday, January 8th.

They plan on running up to 10 trains a day from West Palm Beach to Fort Lauderdale.

This is part of their Phase 1 routes that, when fully done, will also have a stop in Miami.

The company plans on becoming fully operational and extend service to downtown Miami by early 2018.

Once built and services launched, the company says riders will be able to go from West Palm Beach to Miami in 1 hour and from Fort Lauderdale to Miami in 30 minutes.

This comes less than a month after Brightline’s second phase expanding its service from South Florida to Orlando got its final government approval.

The next step is for the company to finalize the design of Phase 2’s rail infrastructure and the 70-acre vehicle maintenance facility at Orlando International Airport.