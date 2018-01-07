Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 17-year-old was shot and killed near his home in Little Havana on Sunday.
The victim, identified as Danny Alvarez, suffered a single gunshot wound to the back before dying at the hospital.
Multiple shots were heard near Southwest 31st Avenue and Southwest 4th Street.
The circumstances are unclear but it appeared that a Toyota near the scene might have been involved somehow.
When police arrived they found no victim, only blood and evidence of a shooting.
It appears someone had driven Alvarez to Coral Gables Hospital where he later died of his wounds.
A distraught woman, possibly the victim’s mother, was seen at the hospital speaking to police officers.
Authorities are now asking for the community’s help.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS. A $3,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.