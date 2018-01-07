Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – The deep freeze continues for a large portion of the country, breaking records and creating problems for everything from first responders to wildlife.

Temperatures in the northeast have hit record lows, with wind chills possibly hitting -45 degrees.

Burlington, Vermont dipped to -20 Sunday morning, just beating the city’s old record of -19 set in 1923.

Temperatures were below zero overnight in Boston as firefighters battled fierce flames.

Ice encased almost everything when the fire was out.

Airports are trying to get back on track after several days of cancellations but a water main break Sunday at New York’s JFK caused a new round of delays.

Michael Morris has been waiting for a flight since Saturday.

“I am just hoping to get on a flight tonight,” he said. “Annoyed, not frustrated. Not that kind of person.”

The good news is this bitterly cold air is set to push out by Monday, when temperatures in New York and the surrounding area will return to a more seasonable, but still chilly, low 30s.

The Midwest is already on their way to a warm-up.

The record-tying cold snap Chicagoans have endured for nearly 2 weeks ended Sunday, as temperatures hit 30 degrees.

That was good news for die-hard runners who came out for the annual Polar Dash.

The cold weather is creating deadly conditions for fish in Florida.

Near Tampa, dozens of fish in a canal died when the water temperatures dropped too low.

“It was very sad to see them suffering like that. Like a slow painful death,” Pasco County resident Mike Celentano said of the dying fish.