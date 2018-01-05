Filed Under:disney, Local TV, Walt Disney World

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you’re looking to book a trip to the Walt Disney World Resort in the upcoming months, you’ll be paying a bit more this year to take part in the Discover Disney promotion.

Disney has announced the return of the popular discounted tickets for state residents and they’re up $20 from last year’s prices.

A base three-day ticket, which can be used from now until June 24th, will cost &159. A four-day base ticket is $179. In both cases, tickets are used for one park per day.

Proof of Florida residency is required.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch