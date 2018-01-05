Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you’re looking to book a trip to the Walt Disney World Resort in the upcoming months, you’ll be paying a bit more this year to take part in the Discover Disney promotion.
Disney has announced the return of the popular discounted tickets for state residents and they’re up $20 from last year’s prices.
A base three-day ticket, which can be used from now until June 24th, will cost &159. A four-day base ticket is $179. In both cases, tickets are used for one park per day.
Proof of Florida residency is required.