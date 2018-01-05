Filed Under:Dion Waiters, Local TV, Miami Heat

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters of the Miami Heat is pursuing a second opinion on his sprained left ankle, which has bothered him for months.

Waiters indicated last month that offseason surgery is a strong possibility, and it’s unclear if that plan has changed.

Friday’s game against New York will be the fifth he has missed since turning the ankle again, and there’s no timetable for his return.

Waiters first sprained the ankle on March 17 and hasn’t been fully right since. He missed Miami’s final 13 games last season because of that sprain, which was a blow to the Heat playoff hopes. Waiters considered surgery last summer, though decided against it in part so he would be ready to start this season.

Waiters is averaging 14.3 points this season for the Heat.

