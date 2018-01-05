Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s the hottest book around – “Fire and Fury.”

In the few places around the country where “Fire and Fury” is on sale, it’s gone in minutes.

Phones at books stores all over South Florida are blowing up with people trying to get their hands on it. Many are calling and driving around hoping to find it in stock.

“When I went in, they told me it’s not ready and it would be shipped in a couple of days,” Rania Mirza told CBS4’s Ted Scouten.

A check online finds most stores have not gotten their orders yet.

Mitch Kaplan owns Books and Books. They don’t have their’s yet, but they are getting a lot of phone calls.

“I feel like it’s Harry Potter all over again,” Kaplan said. “The phone’s been ringing off the hook.”

He’s dealt with highly anticipated books in the past.

“Books like this sometimes fail because of too much media attention,” he said. “People feel like they already know what’s in the book.”

Not this time, he predicts.

“I think because this book has so much in it, people are feeling as if they’re not getting the whole story when they tune in and hear it on the news so they want to read it for themselves,” Kaplan believes.

Most stores have a reservation list. When the book comes in, those on the list will be first to get it.

“I understand there’s a long line. This is the second place I’ve stopped,” said Robert Treviño. He continued, “I thought I’m just going to drive until I find it. But I’ll get on a list everywhere I can. I need to get that book.”

If you order it online, be prepared for wait days or weeks.

To download, it took 4 hours for one person. When Scouten did it, he got it in just seconds.

Most stores expect to get their shipments of the book this weekend by special delivery or on Monday.