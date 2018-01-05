Filed Under:Cystic Fibrosis, Florida, Local TV, Make-A-Wish, Ralph Murciano, Zoo Miami

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Zoo Miami granted the wish of an 8-year-old boy fascinated with reptiles and struggling with life-threatening Cystic Fibrosis.

The zoo teamed up with the Make-A-Wish foundation to help Ryland Gallagher from Colorado Springs get his wish to meet alligators and crocodiles.

ihihihihh Child With Life Threatening Disorder Gets His Wish At Zoo Miami

Ryland Gallagher and Zoo Miami’s Ron Magill (Source: Twitter/ @ZooMiami)

Friday morning, Zoo Miami’s Ron Magill treated Ryland to a private tour where he got to hold alligators, crocodiles, lizards and even a 12-foot python.

He was also able to meet a 525-pound Galápagos Giant Tortoise and a koala, as well as feed giraffes and rhinos.

Ryland has always been fascinated with reptiles and wanted his wish to involve something he’d ‘never ‘be able to do on his own.’

And it doesn’t stop there, Ryland’s wish which lasts until January 9th will include a private tour of Everglades National Park and a fishing trip in Key Largo.

The wish is also a dream come true for his family of five who is also getting a break from the hardship of living with Cystic Fibrosis.

33333 Child With Life Threatening Disorder Gets His Wish At Zoo Miami

Ryland Gallagher and Zoo Miami’s Ron Magill (Source: Facebook/ @ZooMiami)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch