MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Injured veterans rode as one during the annual Wounded Warriors ride in South Florida on Thursday.

The ride in Miami Beach kicked off the Wounded Warrior Project’s 2018 Soldier Ride which pushes the veterans’ physically and mentally while empowering them to recover from their injuries.

The season will take them across the nation to stops like New York City, Chicago, San Diego, Portland, Pittsburgh, and Washington, D.C.

During their D.C. stop, President Donald Trump will welcome the participating warriors at the White House.

While the location of each ride changes, the mission remains the same. Each soldier ride helps injured veterans overcome their physical, mental and emotional wounds through adaptive exercise and reintroduces them to the bonds of military service.

There will be another ride this week – this time in Key West.

