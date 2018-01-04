By Dave Warren
Filed Under:Broward County, Dave Warren, Florida, Local TV, Miami-Dade County, Weather

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Another cold night is leading to a number of advisories issued for different parts of our area.

Thursday night will not be as windy as Wednesday night but it will be just as cold or even colder. The calmer wind and colder temperatures are leading to a number of advisories being issued for different parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Here is what it means for you.

A freeze warning is in effect just to the north and does not include either county. When the air temperature is expected to drop to or slightly below 32° then a freeze warning is issued. This warning is primarily for the agricultural areas just to the north; however, freezing temperatures are expected in and around the advisory area so you may want to take steps to protect sensitive plants.

Inland, Broward and Miami-Dade are under a frost advisory overnight Thursday. Calm wind and temperatures that do not reach freezing but are just a few degrees above can lead to frost forming on surfaces. This too can have a negative impact on sensitive plants.

Metro Broward and Miami-Dade will see wind chills that fall into the advisory criteria for the region again Friday. Just a light breeze with temperatures in the upper 30s could be enough to create wind chills in the lower 30s similar to what we had Thursday morning.

