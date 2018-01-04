Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump is furious about a new book that paints his first year in office in an unflattering light.

Author Michael Wolff’s said “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” is based on more than 200 interviews with people who were on the inside of Trump’s campaign and administration.

The is set to be released next week but not if the president gets his way. Trump’s lawyers have sent a “cease and desist” letter to the book’s publisher. It demands that they not only not release it but that the Wolff release a full and complete retraction along with an apology.

Among the book’s revelations, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon addressed the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting between Donald Trump Jr., then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort, Jared Kushner and Russian operatives who offered damaging information about Hillary Clinton. He called the meeting “treasonous.”

President Trump personally responded to Bannon’s claim, saying “Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my presidency. When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind.”

On Thursday, Wolff released more excerpts including one which stated that Trump encouraged allies to engage in partisan attacks against Special Council Robert Mueller who is leading the investigation into possible collusion with Russia.

“Insiders believed that the only thing saving Mueller from being fired is Trump’s inability to grasp how much Mueller had on him and his family,” wrote Wolff.

“We hear that Michael Wolff has dozens of hours of tapes from people in Trump World talking about him in a book that in the end, gives a very unflattering portrait,” said Mike Allen, Executive Editor of Axios.

Starting Thursday, the White House said all staffers and guest will no longer be able to use any personal devices in the West Wing. The rules, according to the White House, are for security purposes.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says from now on, staff will use their government-issued devices to conduct their work.