WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – The U.S. and South Korea agreed Thursday to delay joint military exercises during the upcoming Winter Olympics in South Korea.

The announcement follows a tweet from President Trump that he is responsible for a diplomatic breakthrough between North and South Korea.

Trump tweeted that new talks between North and South Korea are a good thing, and suggested his tough stance against North Korea made them possible.

With all of the failed “experts” weighing in, does anybody really believe that talks and dialogue would be going on between North and South Korea right now if I wasn’t firm, strong and willing to commit our total “might” against the North. Fools, but talks are a good thing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2018

Earlier this week, Trump tweeted that his “nuclear button” is “much bigger and more powerful” than Kim Jong un’s.

The president’s latest social media message comes as North Korea is staging a fresh display of power, a rally to show support for the nation’s leader.

But in an unexpected move, North Korea re-opened a cross-border hotline which fell silent two years ago.

China, which borders North Korea, has welcomed what appears to be the thawing of relations between Pyongyang and Seoul.

At the same time, China has shown off its own military might, with President Xi Jinping telling his army not to fear death.

Japan is also watching the latest developments closely. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has described the security environment as the most severe since World War II.

The commander of U.S. Forces on Korea said the overture from North Korea was a strategy to divide five countries; the United States, South Korea, China, Japan and Russia.