PLAYER: Rick Daniel

POSITION: DB

SCHOOL: Hialeah American

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 6-2

WEIGHT: 165

SCOUTING: No matter how you slice it, when it comes to football prospects in South Florida, we continue to churn big time athletes out at a record pace. Here is yet another versatile secondary performer who has the skill to play corner – while having the size and instincts to lineup in the secondary. Quality prospect who made some major strides for the Patriots – as well as getting his name out in the recent South Florida Winter Combine at Ives Park in North Miami-Dade. Anxious to see what he brings to the table for the remainder of the offseason.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/9747616/rick-daniel