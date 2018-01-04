PLAYER: Rick Daniel
POSITION: DB
SCHOOL: Hialeah American
CLASS: 2019
HEIGHT: 6-2
WEIGHT: 165
SCOUTING: No matter how you slice it, when it comes to football prospects in South Florida, we continue to churn big time athletes out at a record pace. Here is yet another versatile secondary performer who has the skill to play corner – while having the size and instincts to lineup in the secondary. Quality prospect who made some major strides for the Patriots – as well as getting his name out in the recent South Florida Winter Combine at Ives Park in North Miami-Dade. Anxious to see what he brings to the table for the remainder of the offseason.
TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/9747616/rick-daniel
