Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Shelters have opened up in South Florida as temperatures are expected to dip into the low 40s.

Chapman Partnership Homeless Centers opened their doors in Miami and Homestead on Thursday.

Cots will be up all day as men, women, and families are welcomed to seek shelter and stay away from the cold.

For those interested, the following shelters are open:

Chapman North Campus: 1550 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33136

Chapman Homestead Campus: 28205 SW 124th Ct, Homestead, FL 33033

The homeless community in Broward also has a number of shelters open.

Those interested can report to the following pick up and shelter locations no later than 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

City of Pompano Beach

Pompano Beach City Hall

100 W. Atlantic Blvd (SE Corner)

(Pickup Location Only)

City of Fort Lauderdale

The Salvation Army

1445 West Broward Blvd

(Shelter and Pickup Location)

City of Hollywood

Broward Outreach Center

2056 Scott Street

(Shelter Location Only)

Please, let homeless people in your area know about the shelters so they too have a warm place to stay.

Just a day before, Broward County officials issued a 3-day weather emergency advisory after the National Weather Service updated their forecasted low temps to the mid to low 40s.

At this point, the emergency advisory lasts until Saturday morning specifically, the following dates and times:

6:30PM Thursday, January 4th – 9AM Friday, January 5th

6:30PM Friday, January 5th – 7AM Saturday, January 6th

If the weather forecast changes to predict warmer or cooler conditions, weather emergency hours may be extended or canceled.

For more information on the Broward homeless shelters, call (954) 563-4357.

Click here for the latest weather information. For weather forecasts 24/7, get the app.