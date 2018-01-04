Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Red Cross has assisted several people who were displaced after a fire Thursday at the Hialeah Executive Motel in Hialeah Gardens.
The fire erupted Thursday in a unit on the second floor.
The man staying in the room below said he was asleep and was unaware of the fire until some banged on his door to wake him up.
Hialeah firefighters said the unit where the fire originated was heavily damaged and several other units received smoke and water damage. ‘
The cause of the fire is under investigation.