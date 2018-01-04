Filed Under:Florida, Local TV, Miami, Snow, Weather

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Yes, it’s cold in Miami, so cold it feels like it could snow. It’s not going to snow but the city did see snow once – 41 years ago.

To this day, those who remember it still talk about the rare event.

Here’s what we know about it :

  • It happened on January 19, 1977.
  • The cold front barreled south across the Sunshine State sometime overnight, according to CBS4 News partner the Miami Herald. 
  • There were snowflakes and they fell from the sky as far south as Homestead.
  • People from Miami to West Palm Beach were affected.
  • This is the only time this happened in South Florida that’s been on record in the 20th century.
  • Daytime temperatures dipped into the low 30s.
  • By 9:30, the snow show was over. Snow was melted by the sun’s rays.
  • The brief snow in South Florida was caused by a combination of two arctic cold fronts.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
South Florida Holiday Homes

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch