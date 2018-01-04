Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Yes, it’s cold in Miami, so cold it feels like it could snow. It’s not going to snow but the city did see snow once – 41 years ago.
To this day, those who remember it still talk about the rare event.
Here’s what we know about it :
- It happened on January 19, 1977.
- The cold front barreled south across the Sunshine State sometime overnight, according to CBS4 News partner the Miami Herald.
- There were snowflakes and they fell from the sky as far south as Homestead.
- People from Miami to West Palm Beach were affected.
- This is the only time this happened in South Florida that’s been on record in the 20th century.
- Daytime temperatures dipped into the low 30s.
- By 9:30, the snow show was over. Snow was melted by the sun’s rays.
- The brief snow in South Florida was caused by a combination of two arctic cold fronts.