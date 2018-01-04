Filed Under:Fake Doctor, Local TV, Malachi Love-Robinson, Palm Beach County, Prison

WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — A fake doctor from Florida will be interacting with real prison inmates for a while.

20-year-old Malachi Love-Robinson, accused of impersonating a doctor and stealing from a patient when he was a teenager, has been sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison.

News outlets report that a Palm Beach County judge sentenced Love-Robinson Thursday after he pleaded guilty to grand theft, practicing medicine without a license and other charges. His trial was scheduled to begin later this month.

Love-Robinson was arrested in February 2016 after law enforcement officials said he was practicing medicine without a license.

Authorities say Love-Robinson was illegally operating a medical practice, complete with an office, a lab coat and stethoscope.

He also allegedly stole $35,000 from an elderly patient.

Love-Robinson previously pleaded guilty to charges in Virginia related to trying to buy a Lexus using a fake earnings statement.

