Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – A powerful winter storm is making its way up the East Coast.

It’s already dropped snow on the deep south on its way towards New England. More than two-thousand flights have been canceled for today. Nearly 35,000 people in the South are without power.

The snow, which started Wednesday in northern Florida, has made its way up the East Coast to Virginia.

In Orlando, schools are handing out donated winter clothes to students, many of whom don’t have any because they never needed any.

“We are getting requests from the schools’ guidance counselors and principals, child’s name, size, gender,” said Suzanne McGuire with Marion County Public Schools.

The massive storm is slamming the mid-Atlantic states right now.

More than eight inches could fall Thursday in New York City. Classes are canceled for more than a million public school students.

The snow has been steadily falling in Cape May for hours and the winds which are gusting up to 30 miles per hour are drastically impairing visibility for drivers on the roads.

The Delaware Bay appears to have frozen over.

Just northwest of Cape May, the city of Philadelphia is taking the storm’s best punch.

Crews are out clearing and salting streets, with nearly 400 pieces of equipment and more than 40 thousand tons of salt.

In New York City, the worst of the weather was expected during Thursday morning’s commute.

The city is expecting up to six inches of snow and will have 1,500 plows out across all five boroughs.

When the snow ends, the northeast is bracing for the bitter cold with overnight lows struggling to break single digits.