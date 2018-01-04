WQAM- Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – NFL “Super Agent” Drew Rosenhaus joins The Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM weekly. On Thursday, Rosenhaus weighed in on the future of Miami Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry, who is set to hit free agency in March.

Landry is not a Rosenhaus client, so Drew was strictly giving his opinion, without any financial strings attached. He finds it hard to imagine the Dolphins letting Landry take his talents elsewhere.

“I think in time, they’ve got to get this deal done,” said Rosenhaus. “He’s one of the most prolific receivers in the league since he’s been in the NFL. I think he’s one of the most productive players in the league at his position, and if you remove him from the offense, what exactly do you have? He’s the one constant that this team has been able to rely on.”

Head coach Adam Gase was clearly frustrated with Landry getting himself thrown out of last Sunday’s season finale against Buffalo, and Landry’s emotions can often reach a boiling point in games.

“Players make mistakes but [Landry’s] overall body of work is just tremendous,” Rosenhaus said. “I can’t see the Dolphins without him.”

Landry has led Miami in receptions in all four of his NFL seasons. His 112 catches in 2017 broke his own franchise record (110) for a single season. The former LSU Tiger led the Dolphins with 9 touchdown catches, while starting in all 16 games.

“What [the Dolphins] may do is let him get into the market and compete to see where the market is, and be aggressive once he’s in the market,” noted Rosenhaus. “The other option is getting an extension done before he hits free agency, or to franchise him.”

A key negotiating point could be the way the Dolphins define Landry’s role. Landry and his representation likely feel he is worth somewhere in the $14 to $16 million per year range as a number one receiver. The Dolphins could view him more in the $10 to $11 million range as a slot receiver.

“What’s gonna happen here in this negotiation is that Landry and his agent played this year out and he had another terrific year,” Rosenhaus said. “The reality is that he’s probably going to seek a contract that’s consistent with at least a guy like (Green Bay Packers receiver) Davante Adams. I don’t think you can argue that Landry’s been a better player than Adams over four years, and Adams got about 14 and a half million a year. That’s got to at least be the floor. If Miami doesn’t see Landry as that valuable, then there’s going to be a huge hole in this offense.”

“I don’t want to speak for either side, but my prediction is they get the deal done,” Rosenhaus added.

You can listen to the full interview with Drew Rosenhaus on The Joe Rose Show above.