MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – At sunrise on Miami Beach, the temperature hovered in the low 40s – a far cry from the balmy temps the area is accustomed to.

“It’s super cold, oh my goodness,” said Yndira Castellanos.

By late morning the mercury had risen on South Beach just a bit and it was just a little easier to tell the difference between visitors and locals. Many locals were all bundled up.

“Freezing, I’m freezing right now,” said Castellanos who added she was wearing two pairs of pants, two pairs of socks, three t-shirts, and a hat.

“For me, it’s like New York right now,” said Castellanos.

She may feel like she’s in New York but Jeane Kraine is actually from there.

“Look no further, it is so beautiful,” said Kraine.

She’s here for ten days and can’t believe her good luck in missing what she called the “bone cracking’ cold in the northeast.

“It’s a little bit crisp here but the sun is shining,” she said.

South Beach restaurants fired up their outside heaters and it was dining as usual Thursday morning. People were in all sorts of attire, from the bundled up to the barely covered.

CBS4’s Rielle Creighton caught up with Vladimir Kostaev as he was jogging in a short-sleeve polo shirt and shorts. Kostaev, who’s visiting from Russia, said it’s 10 to 15 degrees below zero back home. He said he wasn’t prepared for 40’s in Miami.

“It’s not so warm,” he said.

Friday will be another cool one but things should be getting back to normal, weather-wise, over the weekend.