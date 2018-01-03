Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Tallahassee residents woke to an unusual sight – snow.
Wednesday morning large snowflakes fell and lightly covered the ground.
The brutal winter weather that has affected much of the U.S. is now bringing a mix of ice and snow accumulation to parts of the South.
805am: Snow has reached Tallahassee. Precip will end quickly from the west over the next 30-60 minutes. https://t.co/sLFfEuRA1W
— NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) January 3, 2018
Even FL is not immune from thos wintry blast! RT @altotus: @paul_ruscher @NWSTallahassee It’s legitimately snowing (and accumulating) in north Tallahassee. pic.twitter.com/a3vFbg2lCu
— Market Dude Marlin (@MarketsMarlin) January 3, 2018
@NWSTallahassee it’s really coming down now!!!!! Wow! pic.twitter.com/aA0pBZBuVn
— Monica Rodriguez (@Monicalynn850) January 3, 2018
Wednesday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol closed I-10, the major east-west corridor in the northern part of the state, from Tallahassee to Live Oak because of ice.
By 9 a.m., the snow began to taper off in the state’s capital city but the freezing rain and sleet continued.
9am: While the precipitation in Tallahassee has just about ended, points to the east are still getting steady freezing rain, sleet, and snow. Dangerous driving conditions persist.
— NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) January 3, 2018
The last time Tallahassee received measurable snowfall was in December 1989 when an inch fell.