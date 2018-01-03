Filed Under:Local TV, Snow, Tallahassee, Weather

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Tallahassee residents woke to an unusual sight – snow.

Wednesday morning large snowflakes fell and lightly covered the ground.

The brutal winter weather that has affected much of the U.S. is now bringing a mix of ice and snow accumulation to parts of the South.

Wednesday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol closed I-10, the major east-west corridor in the northern part of the state, from Tallahassee to Live Oak because of ice.

By 9 a.m., the snow began to taper off in the state’s capital city but the freezing rain and sleet continued.

The last time Tallahassee received measurable snowfall was in December 1989 when an inch fell.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
South Florida Holiday Homes

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch