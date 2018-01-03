Filed Under:Health, Local TV, Selfies, talkers

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – If you are obsessed with taking selfies, then chances are you might be suffering from selfitis, according to a recent study.

The new study, published in the International Journal of Mental Health and Addiction, says it’s a genuine mental condition that makes a person feel compelled to constantly take photos and post them on social media.

Here are some ways you can tell if you have the disorder:

Taking a selfie puts you in a good mood.

You feel more popular when you post selfies on social media.

And use photo editing tools to make your selfies look better than others.

