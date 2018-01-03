Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A surveillance camera captures a car darting down Hialeah Drive near east 5th avenue on Tuesday night at around 7 p.m.

It happens outside Eduardo Valdes’s business and Hialeah police want to study this tape.

The crash left vehicles mangled, injured two Hialeah officers and took the life of 51-year-old Orestes Amador Jr., a veteran math teacher at the design and architecture senior high school, known as DASH, located in Midtown Miami.

“I think it was something terrible that happened here,” Valdes said.

He wonders if his cameras captured one of the vehicles involved in the crash and will not forget what he heard.

“It sounded like an explosion,” Valdes explained. A big explosion. Boom. That’s it.”

Danny Gigi saw what happened after the accident that also damaged Charlie’s Ice Cream Shop.

“About 40 cars here, 3 fire trucks and 2 rescues. I knew it was pretty serious,” Gigi said of the scene immediately following the crash.

Police are not saying how Amador lost his life or who may have been at fault, and if the officers involved in the crash, Ernesto Del Valle and Daniel Garcia-Muniz, were on duty.

The accident prompted a tweet from Miami-Dade Schools superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

Painful way to start the year receiving news that one of our esteemed teachers lost his life in a terrible car accident. Prayers for those who loved him, including his @DASHphantoms family. — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) January 3, 2018

A Miami-Dade Schools spokesman tell us grief counselors will be at DASH when it reopens on Monday.

Meanwhile, a source tells CBS4 the injured officers were released from Jackson Memorial Hospital Wednesday morning.

Police are not releasing any more information and say the case is being monitored by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s office.