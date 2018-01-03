Filed Under:fla lottery, Florida Lottery, Local TV, Mega Millions, Powerball

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you had dreams of what you would do if you won Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot, keep dreaming.

No one matched the winning numbers to win the $361 jackpot, so now it’s rolled over to $418 million for Friday night’s drawing.

Here are the Mega Million numbers drawn Tuesday night: 1, 42, 47, 64, 70 and the Mega Ball number was 22.

Two tickets sold in Florida matched four numbers, including the Mega Millions number, to win $10,000 each.

For those looking at a shot at being an overnight millionaire, there’s always the Powerball drawing Wednesday night.

The Powerball jackpot currently stands at $440 million, the ninth largest jackpot in the game’s history.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 292.2 million to one.

You can watch the Powerball drawing Wednesday night during the 11pm news on CBS4, your official lottery station.

