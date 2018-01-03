Filed Under:Bill Clinton, Chappaqua, Hillary Clinton, Local TV, New York

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CHAPPAQUA, NEW YORK  (CBSMiami) — A fire broke out in a home at the Chappaqua property of Bill and Hillary Clinton Wednesday.

The call came in around 2:50 p.m. about a fire at 15 Old House Lane in Chappaqua, a little over an hour north of New York City.

Luckily, crews were able to put out the fire around 3:15 p.m., but firefighters were still at the scene.

There was no information on the cause of the blaze or who was home at the time.

Footage from the scene did not show any extensive damage to the home.

The fire was not located in the main home at the property and there are no reports of injuries.

The Clintons bought the home in 1999.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
South Florida Holiday Homes

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch