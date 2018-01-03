Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CHAPPAQUA, NEW YORK (CBSMiami) — A fire broke out in a home at the Chappaqua property of Bill and Hillary Clinton Wednesday.
The call came in around 2:50 p.m. about a fire at 15 Old House Lane in Chappaqua, a little over an hour north of New York City.
Luckily, crews were able to put out the fire around 3:15 p.m., but firefighters were still at the scene.
There was no information on the cause of the blaze or who was home at the time.
Footage from the scene did not show any extensive damage to the home.
The fire was not located in the main home at the property and there are no reports of injuries.
The Clintons bought the home in 1999.