MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Police are looking for a man they say got away with $60,000 worth of electronics from a Miami store.
Surveillance video shows the man shattering the glass of Electronic World just before 6 a.m. on December 28th.
The store, located at 401 Biscayne Boulevard, was not open at the time.
The man is seen making a b-line for the pricey electronics, grabbing them and popping them into a bag he’s holding.
He grabbed various items including Apple products, Go-Pro cameras, and smartwatches before making off with his loot.
Investigators say they are looking for a man with a medium build, high-top fade haircut, tattoos and clean-shaven.
He is believed to be between 20 to 30 years old and was last seen wearing a white tee-shirt with dark-colored pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.