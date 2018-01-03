Filed Under:Burglary, Crime, Electronic World, Local TV, Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Police are looking for a man they say got away with $60,000 worth of electronics from a Miami store.

Surveillance video shows the man shattering the glass of Electronic World just before 6 a.m. on December 28th.

The store, located at 401 Biscayne Boulevard, was not open at the time.

The man is seen making a b-line for the pricey electronics, grabbing them and popping them into a bag he’s holding.

He grabbed various items including Apple products, Go-Pro cameras, and smartwatches before making off with his loot.

Investigators say they are looking for a man with a medium build, high-top fade haircut, tattoos and clean-shaven.

He is believed to be between 20 to 30 years old and was last seen wearing a white tee-shirt with dark-colored pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

